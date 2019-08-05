Theatre review: Enough, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh

Two immaculately-dressed female flight attendants gradually crumbling in a failing world: the image that lies at the centre of Stef Smith’s terrific and terrifying new stage poem for two actors, Enough.

Enough, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh ****

Brilliantly performed by Louise Ludgate as Jane and Amanda Wright as Toni, Enough revolves not only around the image of an aircraft plunging to destruction, but – even more insistently – around a sense of earthquake and instability, as the beloved home Jane shares with her husband and children succumbs to subsidence, and Toni is tormented, from city to city, by a deep sense of tremor in the earth beneath her.

Yet there’s also huge lightness, humour and energy in Smith’s writing, as she sends up the once-magical role of “air hostesses” as global symbols of modernity, freedom, flight, and sex; and as she explores the profound love between two women who may not be partners, but are still drawn to one another in ways often too complicated to express, except by getting roaring drunk together in cities across the world.

And if Bryony Shanahan’s otherwise pitch-perfect production falters slightly in pace and focus just before the end, it’s perhaps because Smith herself cannot quite tie up the loose ends of a play full of resonant half-finished sentences. “Have you seen the news? Terrible. What can we…” and “It’s as if the whole of history…”

Until 25 August

