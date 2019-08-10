Theatre Review: Endless Second, Pleasance Courtyard - Pleasance Below, Edinburgh

It’s hard to know what to take away from this new play by Nordic writer Theo Toksvig-Stewart that deals with the issue of consent in a relationship other than a sense of loss.

That’s present, but it’s not as keenly felt as it could be despite the best efforts of its talented cast.

On the first day of drama college W (Madelaine Gray) and M (Toksvig-Stewart) meet as scene partners. Their relationship is presented in a distancing “he said/she said” narration never really convinces as anything other than an acting exercise.

While the awful central event is effectively and tastefully handled, it’s hard to engage fully with its aftermath even though it seems authentic. This Cut The Cord production clearly wants to provoke discussion, but the only one it’s likely to prompt is: “Weren’t the actors good?”

Until 26 August. Today 3:10pm. **

