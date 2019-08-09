Theatre review: Do You Ever Get Scared? theSpace Triplex, Edinburgh

How much do you trust the justice system? Do you get what you deserve, or do you get the cards you’re dealt?

Do You Ever Get Scared? theSpace Triplex (Venue 38) * * *

In Minna Davis’s Do You Ever Get Scared? improvisation and theatre are blended to ask questions about trust, rehabilitation, and responsibility.

Each player is dealt a card that determines which character they play, and a coin is tossed to decide whether the offending party is innocent or guilty.

The genius of the script and the performances is their versatility; nothing is given away, and who is guilty or innocent is indeterminable. The play contains three scenes, which are repeated halfway. The six-strong cast give impressive performances that allow them to demonstrate fantastic range. It offers an insight into how characters can be interpreted so differently simply by virtue of being played by someone body else.

At the end, one would expect a dramatic conclusion. An explanation as to who did what, even if only in the vaguest of terms. Sadly, the ending is deeply unsatisfying. An ambiguous ending can work in a play’s favour, but in this case there is so little to piece together from the previous scenes, and the audience is left feeling cheated.

Until 17 August

