Theatre Review: Dancing in the Moonlight: A Play about Phil Lynott, Riddle's Court, Edinburgh

An unusually personable performance by Miles Mlambo initially manages to hold this one-man show about the early life of the Thin Lizzy frontman together.

Dancing in the Moonlight: A Play about Phil Lynott, Riddle's Court, Edinburgh **

Ultimately, though, you're left wondering just what interest there could be for all but the most ardent fan as the script devolves into a sort of conversational episode of Rock Family Trees which feels culled from any number of fan biographies. Lynott's early life and family history - growing up black in 1960s Dublin is not without interest - but aside from Mlambo's obvious affection for his subject - there's little here to recommend it to the general viewer. Thin Lizzy obsessives should feel free to add at least another star though.

Until 14 August

