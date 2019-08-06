Theatre Review: Clouds, theSpace on The Mile, Edinburgh

Even fans of the more dramatically inert of ITV’s period dramas should struggle with the tempo of Laura Crow’s gentle piece about an early British aviatrix.

Clouds, theSpace on The Mile, Edinburgh **

It’s 1913 and Winfred baxter is set on becoming the first Englishwoman to enter an air race. Consequently, she spends a lot of time hanging about an airfield engaging in unedifying conversations about the suffragette movement while characters stare off into the distance worrying about the gathering clouds (which is a metaphor, y’see). It has a curious mix of acting styles - from the terribly arch to flatly realist but Crow’s decision to keep most of the character development until the last 10 minutes cripples any semblance of pace.

Until 17 August

