Theatre review: Children's Show: Sparkle, Summerhall, Edinburgh

There’s a lovely dream-like quality to this beautifully staged show for the very young, about of a boy who likes to wear sparkly dresses.

Sparkle, Summerhall – Techcube 0, (Venue 26) * * *

The simple set consists of a white silk tent, a washing line and some baskets full of glittery shawls and scarves. A woman with a clipboard, Kokua, the helper, greets the audience, then helps David, who likes to be known as Sparkle, get ready for school.

Made by a Hawaiaiian company and supported by Scottish company Catherine Wheels, the story is inspired by the son of Scottish writer Annie Cusick Wood, who loved to wear princess dresses when he was small. We watch his experiences at school as shadows playing on the side of the tent.

Even tiny children are absorbed by the gentle voices and simple narrative and for adults, this is a poignant illustration of how parents watch from a distance as their children set out in the world.



The resolution of the story is slightly clunky but the central message of love and acceptance is hard to argue with. Nathaniel Niemi as Sparkle and Christina Uyeno as Kokua are a joy to watch.



Until 25 August. Today 10:20am

