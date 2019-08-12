Theatre review: Candy Factory, The Wee Red Bar, Edinburgh

Some inventive staging from writer-director Nathan Scott Dunn helps enliven this follow-up to his debut last year, 1902

Candy Factory, The Outhouse Bar, Edinburgh * *

Unfortunately, his script is substandard Irvine Welsh fan fiction. Kevin’s a drug dealer with a glamorous girlfriend who’s both a qualified lawyer and an ex-porn star (because of course she is). Arrested, he’s banged up in prison with cellmate self-styled “prison queen” Sneddon and the pair start making drugs. There’s nothing wrong with focusing on unlikeable characters but Walter White was never an annoying wee nyaff like Kevin. This Saltire Sky production is best viewed in an exercise is nostalgia; 20 odd years ago the Fringe was positively awash with self-consciously “gritty’ shows like this - their passing has gone largely unmourned.

Until 26 August

