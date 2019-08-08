Theatre review: Butterflies, Zoo Playground, Edinburgh

The challenges faced by three young women navigating life and relationships in the Instagram age are brought vividly - and sometimes painfully - to life in Natasha Brotherdale Smith’s promising play for new company Flat 4 Theatre.

The challenges faced by three young women navigating life and relationships in the Instagram age are brought vividly – and sometimes painfully – to life in Natasha Brotherdale Smith’s promising play for new company Flat 4 Theatre.

Shannon (Milly Roberts) loves Lee, her video-game-playing boyfriend, though he seems to prefer playing FIFA with his mates. Frankie (Georgia Bishop) is talking to women on Tinder, while not quite breaking it off with her not-quite-boyfriend Jack. Floss (Holly Hudson) is a YouTube vlogging sensation whose success is at risk when her ex threatens to post revenge porn.

Though their stories are interwoven, each is isolated in the bedroom set, interacting with the world through her phone, which seems either to bring a flood of unwanted notifications or fail to deliver the one text that really matters.

Brotherdale Smith’s play speaks astutely about the freedom the internet affords young women to explore and express their sexuality, while leaving them dangerously vulnerable to being pilloried for doing just that. She observes well the intensity of early relationships, and demonstrates that the hypocrisy relating to female sexuality is as rank as it’s ever been.

Until 26 August

