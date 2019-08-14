Theatre review: Before, Dance Base, Edinburgh

Pontius hasn’t seen his daughter for almost 20 years. He’s never forgotten her, she’s never forgotten him – and today they’ll meet in the centre of Dublin for an emotional reunion

Before, Dance Base, Edinburgh * * * *

First, however, he’s got to calm his nerves and select a gift, so he’s come to Clery’s, Dublin’s legendary department store.

It’s here that we spend an hour with Pontius, played by multiple award-winning writer and actor Pat Kinevane. And, as you would expect from the man who brought the incredible monologues Forgotten, Silent and Underneath to the Fringe, he packs a considerable punch.

Wet from the rain, he bursts into Clery’s to dry off. Overhead announcements about this week’s special offers punctuate the action, as Pontius takes us back in time to his first visits to the city from his small town home. With his parents big on their local am dram scene, trips to buy material for costumes and sets were a regular feature. And although now Pontius can’t stand musicals, he belts out more than a few big numbers here.

Kinevane’s previous monologues each focused on a different aspect of life: Forgotten was set in a retirement home; Silent looked at homelessness; and Underneath explored those on the fringes of society – all to devastating effect. Now he’s turned his attention to fathers who have been disallowed access to their children, and the impact that has on both parent and child.

It’s a tale of deep love and even deeper loss, whether it’s through death or estrangement. As always, Kinevane drip feeds us one tasty morsel of storytelling at a time, never rushing to a conclusion, constantly surprising us.

So when the denouement finally comes, it hits us from all directions. Truly an hour in the company of a theatrical master craftsman.

Until 25 August

