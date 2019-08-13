Theatre review: Bedlam, Sweet Grassmarket, Edinburgh

The touted physical theatre aspects of Emily Carter's new play may be pretty basic but there are a couple of flashes of imagination amidst the staginess

Bedlam, Sweet Grassmarket, Edinburgh * *

A po-faced Victorian One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, this follows a young woman admitted to St Mary Bethlehem Royal Hospital Asylum as she tries to cultivate relationships with other inmates in a bid to overthrow the grinding monotony of the institute's routine. There's some uncertain performances and staging; scenes played on the floor - and there's a few - are impossible to see for anyone not sitting in the front row and, crucially, it lacks atmosphere.

Until 18 August

