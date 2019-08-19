Theatre review: Bear Pit, PQA Venues @ Riddle's Court, Edinburgh

There’s an interactive element to this show from Bristol-based Elvin Acting Theatre Company.

Bear Pit, PQA Venues @ Riddle's Court, Edinburgh * *

Audience members are asked to pick a box for the characters to dress from and spin a wheel to determine the order of physical theatre sketches. The point is to examine the consequences of our choices but the audience may end up regretting the decision to pick this show. It’s deftly performed and is shot through with humour but the pieces don’t exactly ring with thematic resonance and the interactive element isn’t as interesting as it could be. A missed opportunity.

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​