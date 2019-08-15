Theatre review: Beach Body Ready, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

"Have you spent your hard earned cash to see two fat lasses and a little one take their kit off?" one of Hull-based theatre company The Roaring Girls shouts at the start.

Beach Body Ready, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * * *

"Yes," a number of people good-naturedly reply. While this is the kind of "inspirational show" that performers Rachael Abbey, Jess Morley, and Sarah Penney playfully poke fun at, it's also a fun piece of raucous entertainment in which three sunshine-infused women carry out a series of comic songs, sketches and the odd serious bit to demonstrate that their characters are bigger than not only their bodies but also the stage.

A piece that will perhaps relate most to anyone who has a difficult relationship with their bodies, rather than those who don't, when Sarah, size 22, answers the comment, "You're not fat you're beautiful," with "I'm both", it still feels like a radical statement, even though it's true. When women in the media are still often judged purely by what they look like, this show is a living, breathing antidote in which three defiant and, at times, not so defiant (but that's OK too) friends acknowledge, poke fun at and embrace who they are, while hoping for a world in which everyone else can do the same.

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​