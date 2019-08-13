Theatre review: Atlantis, Greenside @ Infirmary Street. Edinburgh

A young couple have given up their consumer lifestyle in order to join an island community which renounces the evil plastic empire of capitalism.

Atlantis, Greenside @ Infirmary Street. Edinburgh *

A young couple have given up their consumer lifestyle in order to join an island community which renounces the evil plastic empire of capitalism. But the question with dumping one wasteful system is what do you replace it with? Alarm bells should have been ringing the moment they meet their oily host Matthew who is brazenly signalled as a man not to be trusted.

Atlantis, as portrayed in Broadsword Theatre’s new production, is a po-faced land where cheesecloth drawstring trousers can be worn with impunity but celibacy is weaponised and a messy climax is all but inevitable.

Until 17 August

