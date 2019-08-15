Theatre review: Arlecchino Torn in Three, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Edinburgh

There's lots of deliberately chaotic energy in this madcap adaptation of 'The Servant of Two Masters' from an invigoratingly off-the-wall Venetian theatre company, who throw traditional masks, self-referential humour and a critique of tourism into the mix.

Arlecchino Torn in Three, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Edinburgh * *

Unfortunately the clarity of the story gets lost in the chaos. However, Vanni Carpenedo, as a scheming servant and harlequin clown Arlecchino, is a delight, terrific at characterful, physical theatre and, even if it's not always clear what he's doing and why, a child behind me is laughing his head off.

It's a shame the abridged adaptation of the text isn't similarly sharp.

Until 23 August

