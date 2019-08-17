Theatre review: Alfie Ordinary – Help!  I think I Might Be Fabulous, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre – Attic

Born out of Brighton’s gay cabaret and queer nightclub scene, Alfie Ordinary is a glitter-spattered boy in a sequin jumpsuit.

Alfie Ordinary – Help! I think I Might Be Fabulous, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre – Attic * * * *

He’s a gay Harry Potter, born of drag queens, who attends a magical school where everyone is fabulous.

Peeking out from under his blindingly blonde bob, Alfie Ordinary takes us to a wonderful imaginary world where there is no heteronormative thinking.

He’s a charming and original creation – a drag prince, who is a boy, who is really a man.

Alfie Ordinary accompanies himself on keyboard while belting out pop classics by the likes of the Village People, Whitney Houston and the Sugababes.

He introduces a couple of simple but hilarious glove puppet divas, who accompany him when he fancies a duet. When his glamorous co-stars take the microphone, he becomes a star-struck fan boy – looking up in awe.

Ordinary has been performing this show for four years – and has taken it around the world – but this is the first time he’s been in Edinburgh.

He’s performing in a tiny attic space, “basically a cupboard” up 73 stairs. But he’s having a wonderful time.

Our glittery hero skips around his tiny stage and invites his audience to clap and sing along with him.

He tells us about his first day at school, about how he makes a friend, discovers someone else’s secret and comes to terms with his secret obsession.

It’s a light-hearted and deliberately daft origin story – but there is a serious and touching underlying message about love and acceptance.

Alfie Ordinary is an adorable character, who charms his audience and floods the room with warmth. We are all fabulous, he tells us, and we believe him as we skip down those 73 steps with a smile on our faces and a song in our hearts.

CLAIRE SMITH

Until 25 August

