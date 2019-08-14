Theatre review: 21 Futures by Olly Hawes, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh

Twenty-one teens on the social and political issues that will affect their future
You have to admire the chutzpah of Mr Hawes, ensuring that his name is affixed to the title of this show.

It demonstrates a level of confidence that the material simply doesn’t merit. Twenty-one well-drilled teenagers – many dressed in shell suits that no self-respecting child born this century would be seen dead in – swarm the stage and mouth platitudes about social and political issues that will affect their future – for an hour.

It’s excruciating but the young actors deserve to be optimistic – any future production they’re involved in is bound to be better than this.

Until 17 August. Today 11am

