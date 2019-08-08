Theatre review: 00, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh

Very much an exercise in “so what?” Rory Horne’s stab at millennial angst wastes the talents of a game cast who, since they helped devise it, really only have themselves to blame.

The initial premise is not entirely devoid of promise as two schoolgirls meet a couple of doomsday preppers seeking to escape the effects of the millennium bug on a hillside on the eve of 2000.

However, it goes precisely nowhere until the bells chime, then it descends into an increasingly tedious spiral of witless vignettes – one nice Tamagotchi gag aside – charting the character’s lives over the ensuing years.

If there is a point, it is elusive.

