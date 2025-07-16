The Nature of Forgetting: 'dream-like exploration of the mind' returns to the Edinburgh Fringe

First seen at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, and returning again this year following multiple international tours, Theatre Re’s acclaimed show about a middle-aged man with early-onset dementia asks ‘what is left when memory is gone?’ Mark Fisher meets the creative team behind the production

How do you hold onto a memory? The question has a double meaning for Theatre Re. The international touring ensemble, based in Hampshire, is returning to the Edinburgh Fringe with a show that first drew rave reviews in 2017.

It is about Tom, a 55-year-old father who is surrounded by his fading memories. As early-onset dementia sets in, he moves fluidly from past to present and back again in a dream-like exploration of the mind.

Theatre Re's The Nature of Forgetting | Johan Persson

On the face of it, the theme is dementia, but it goes further to consider what it means for any of us to live in the moment. Performed with few words, it asks the question, “What is left when memory is gone?”

Back then, it was part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase and was described as “a deeply moving look at a life lived”. Eight years after it drew such acclaim, with subsequent tours to the USA, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico, China and Europe, has the show itself become a memory? How does the creative team keep alive the spark that so moved audiences the first time around? For director and performer Guillaume Pigé, it is a matter of coming to each performance afresh.

“I’m constantly thinking forward,” he says. “What are the new connections? What are the new discoveries? When we’re on stage, the show changes because it’s alive and it has to change. I never thought of it as trying to remember it, it’s more about rediscovering it, reinventing it, breathing new life that reveals something.”

The same is true for his collaborators, including lighting designer Katherine Graham and composer Alex Judd. Similarly responsive to changing times and circumstances, they say their work is never done.

“The show continues to yield new discoveries,” says Graham, relishing the chance to see The Nature of Forgetting on the big stage of the Pleasance Grand, where Ross Hayward will be responsible for the re-lighting. “We get to keep making it, keep shaping it and rediscovering as we go.”

The Nature of Forgetting | Johan Persson

Judd has a similarly fluid attitude to his live score, which uses keyboard, violin and percussion. “I’ve performed the show over 100 times and it still feels as fresh as the first time,” he says. “While the piece is very structured, there is room for improvisation within the sections. You’re always looking to bring in new flavours, new spices, to keep it fresh and to keep you on your toes.”

Music has a special place in a show about dementia because our memory for melody and song is often the most resilient. “I wanted a close connection between the memory and the music,” says Judd. “For example, in the wedding scene, I wanted music that gives a sense of nostalgia that’s attached to your wedding dance.”

Their approach means they are as energised about doing the show in 2025 as they were when it was created. Far from being bored by repetition, they are enthused about finding new layers in a work that becomes richer over time.

“What has become more important to me is the value of the present moment,” says Pigé, who plays Tom. “I’m constantly thinking about the past or the future. I realise with my young children that it’s difficult for me to just be there in the moment for them. I link it with the show because when you are living with dementia, your hippocampus is being damaged: you can’t predict the future and you can’t recollect the past. You are only in the present.”

Theatre Re's The Nature of Forgetting | Johan Persson

It is a happy coincidence that the theme of dementia fits well with Theatre Re’s visual style. Pigé set up the company in 2011 after training in the tradition of corporeal mime established by Etienne Decroux. His half-dozen productions have foregrounded movement, image and sound.

“There is a little bit of luck here,” he says. “We were interested in how memory works and what happens in the brain when we remember. We collaborated with neuroscience professor Kate Jeffery and it just so happened that memory works visually. When you remember something, you construct the space. If you think of your first kiss at school, you remember first the classroom, the desk, the people that are involved, then the actual event. Our visual-theatre medium suddenly becomes very powerful to give a glimpse of what happens in someone’s mind. We’re able to use the stage as a mental landscape.”

It is an approach that creates a shortcut to the audience’s emotions. “Because we’re bypassing language, there’s an openness there,” says Graham. “It’s not so abstract that it could mean anything, but there is a space for the audience to find their own resonances. The bits the get me – when I’m weeping up the back – are different each time.”