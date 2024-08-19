Edinburgh Fringe theatre reviews: My Mother’s Funeral | Badger | / And Her

My Mother’s Funeral at the Edinburgh Fringe | Greta Zabulyte

My Mother’s Funeral - The Show

Roundabout @ Summerhall (Venue 26), until 26 August

★★★★

There are many shows about grief on this year’s Fringe, and it would be easy to assume this is another one. But this superb play by Kelly Jones, picked up by Paines Plough through an open call for new work, is a clever, funny, incisive look at money, class and theatre - as well as death.

Abigail (Nicole Sawyerr) has lost her mum and, as a young working-class theatre-maker, doesn’t have the £4,000 for the funeral. The plug has just been pulled on her latest project, but her supercilious director (beautifully played by Samuel Armfield) has an audience which is hungry for stories about “worlds we wouldn’t know about otherwise” and thinks a funeral show might fit the bill. As the deadline approaches by which Abigail’s mother’s body needs to be claimed, she decides that, if she can keep her real-life bereavement a secret, the plan has a chance.

Beautifully directed by Paines Plough’s Charlotte Bennett, this is a production where the pace never faulters. Sawyerr is superb as Abigail, increasingly desperate to keep her mother from a “pauper’s grave”, while watching her story be distorted ever more outrageously in the rehearsal room. Excellent work by the two other actors, Armfield and Debra Baker, helps to build up a three-dimensional picture of Abigail’s family through comparatively brief scenes; Baker is particularly good as Abigail’s mum, whom we meet in flashbacks.

This play is a powerful reminder that death is not the great equaliser (unless you can get your hands easily on £4,000). And it is a critique of a theatre sector hungry for “authentic” working-class voices which then risks appropriating these stories and moulding them to fit its own narrow expectations. We laugh, but uneasily. The audience is not off the hook either.

Susan Mansfield

Badger

theSpace on the Mile (Venue 39) until 23 August

★★★

A workplace comedy which captures the interpersonal chaos and drama of the mundane – in this case, a team of workers and managers in an upmarket country house hotel – playwright Will Evans’ Badger is described by its writer as “a series of temper tantrums I myself have had, alone in my room, trying to force myself to get up and go to work”. The piece is written from his own experience of public-facing work.

The focal character of the play is Ginny (Erin McGivern), whose position in middle-management means she shoulders the blame from below and above, even though those at either end of the hierarchy are usually the ones at fault. During this supposedly typical day’s work, a wedding on the lawn has to be catered for, a co-worker has sworn at the child of a guest, a promotion opportunity has created division among the staff and a cry-wolf fire alarm keeps sounding.

Amid all this, a badger appears to be loose in the building, and a human-sized version of it keeps showing itself to Ginny in her waking stress dreams. Produced by New Celts with Edinburgh Napier University, co-directors Evans and Ian Dunn bring a pleasing energy to their talented next-generation ensemble of eight, with special mention for McGivern’s impressive, scene-stealing comic performance.

David Pollock

/ And Her

C alto (Venue 40) Until 25 August

★★★

In 1553, 16-year-old Lady Jane Grey held the throne of England for nine days (“/ And her” comes from the succession documents of the ailing King Edward VI). Jennifer Grober’s intricate play explores the story through the eyes of her little known cousin, Jane Lumley, who was the same age and a childhood friend. Both were fiercely intelligent and well-educated, writing to one another in Latin and Greek as well as English.

Grober is very good as the lively, studious Jane Lumley, alongside Anne Whitaker who is radiant as Jane Grey and the striking Madeleine Joyce who plays the other parts. Lumley was the author of the earliest known English translation of Iphigenia at Aulis, and Grober intertwines this story with Jane Grey’s tragedy.

Telling the story through Lumley’s eyes excavates a gifted woman from the annals of history, but also poses a challenge because she is not present for many of the key events. At times overburdened with historical information, the play is most vivid when the two lively young women are together, but the pace mires when news is being conveyed by letter and explained to the audience.

Susan Mansfield

VEGAS

theSpace @ Venue 45 (Venue 45) until 24 August

★★★

This new one-act comedy-drama by Louis Hadfield and Alice Roberts demonstrates an interesting clash of personalities, regions, writing and performance styles but you’re best advised to just go with it. Roberts plays Poppy, a posh Kentish girl who wakes hungover up in the bridal suite of a bed and breakfast in Slough next to her ex-boyfriend, Freddie (Hadfield), a Scouser who she’s been estranged from for months. Neither of them have a clear memory of the night before but evidence gradually emerges that they may have got married.

It’s the sort of situation that only happens in certain types of sitcoms and this wears its influences clearly — Poppy’s Modern Family T-shirt indicates the level of rhythm her dialogue is aiming for while a Willy Russell reference from Freddie foreshadows the fact that there’ll be a serious, emotional bit before the end. Poppy and Freddie do make for an unlikely couple but they have a good, if uneasy, chemistry no doubt due to the fact that Roberts and Hadfield are best friends in real life. The set-up does stretch credulity but the script is careful to dole out information patiently as they piece together what happened — not just last night but when they were a couple. It’s a promising debut — provided you’re willing to just go with it.

Rory Ford

Deluge

Summerhall ((Venue 26) until 26 August

★★

Combining movement, live music, verbatim interviews, and fictional material, Deluge follows one woman (Gabriela Flarys) as she attempts to rebuild herself in the wake of a relationship breakdown. The effect, however, yields mixed results. Theatrical elements, while compelling independently, are discordant with one another. The use of projection is particularly striking, as it shows the protagonist communicating with inanimate objects through subtitles, or her frantic efforts to preserve the family home by plugging gaps in the walls with berry conserve. But ultimately, the power of the story falls victim to its overall structure, curbed by its own creativity.

Josephine Balfour-Oatts

I See My Sister

theSpace at Niddry Street (Venue 9) until 24 August

★★

There is potential in the bones of this historical work by new Glasgow company Cutty Sark Theatre. A tale of two sisters, one with the power of ‘second sight’ who lives in fear of discovery, the other yearning for a regular family life. There’s no shortage of commitment from the performers, and the narrative poses interesting questions about familial ties and societal norms. Finding truth and believability here is a challenge, however. Small directorial errors, such as affectionately touching a face marked with an angry bruise, or slipping into the realm of melodrama, are easily fixed - as are a few plot holes in the otherwise engaging script.