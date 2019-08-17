Theatre: A Partnership, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh

"You're a fucking idiot," says Ally when he sees the giant birthday banner his partner Zack has pinned on to the wall for his 30th birthday.

A Partnership, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh * * *

Ally wants to stay young and have fun, but Zack has more traditional ideas of settling down that are seemingly incompatible with his flighty, funny and fabulous boyfriend who can't stop flirting.

Rory Thomas-Howes' deliciously waspish dialogue drips with sarcasm and, as the couple's domestic disputes escalate out of all proportion, effortlessly creates unnecessary drama from nowhere. The emotions at times get increasingly over-wrought, as the piece develops into a more serious exploration of the conflict between flitting in and starting out as a gay or bisexual man in the 21st-century, but a sharp little structure builds tension through a series of reveals regarding exactly what Ally's been up to for the past five years.

As Ally, Ben Hadfield gets the bulk of the good lines, with Thomas-Howes, as Zach, in the familiar 'long suffering partner' role. The piece does little to shatter gay archetypes, but, with both energy and compassion, builds to a touching conclusion where, despite their differences, the couple somehow find a way to resolve their issues with one another.

Until 26 August

