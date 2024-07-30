The Seas Are Rising: Stories of a Climate in Crisis at Edinburgh Fringe

The Seas Are Rising: Stories of a Climate in Crisis is a unique, multimedia, one man concert experience aimed at raising awareness of the urgency of the climate crisis to inspire audiences to demand more from themselves and their leaders to combat climate change and global warming.

This year I’ll be debuting a “one man” show of my concert experience The Seas Are Rising: Stories of a Climate in Crisis for the Edinburgh Fringe. The show has been put on in the United States with a band consisting of between six and twelve performers, but is being converted to a one person show so the message of the concert can be conveyed in a more intimate setting that allows for more interaction with the audience, creating a more personal experience for attendees

I’m motivated to write, perform and record these songs by drawing inspiration from artists of the past who harnessed the power of music to engage in social commentary, from the Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” or Marving Gaye’s “Mercy, Mercy Me” to Neil Young’s “Ohio.” This is something that’s missing in today’s popular music. The subject matter includes low lying island nations such as the Maldives facing imminent danger of submersion, Puerto Ricans and New Orleans residents experiencing devastating, intensified hurricanes, and rivers and reservoirs in Southern Europe drying up due to droughts.

The Seas Are Rising is not only a themed live concert experience, but also an album in the works which comes off the heels of my 2019 concept album, Tales from Earth Incorporated. While Tales tackled some environmental issues as it exposed the problems wrought by corporate and political greed, The Seas Are Rising is more focused on climate change and other environmental issues. Although not a play, it is a story telling experience as I discuss the true stories behind the songs and then flesh out the picture of what’s going on around the world with music, lyrics, and projections.

Dan Sheehan performing "The Seas Are Rising"

Turning the extravaganza into a one man show goes hand in hand with recording the album (expected in 2025). Since I’m recording the songs with the band, I can now take the band with me wherever I go and perform live guitar and vocals. The Ed Fringe show will include many of the new songs as well as a couple from Tales from Earth Incorporated which won “Top Songwriter” and “Best Political Subject Album” awards in the U.S.