The Musical Theatre Story: A voyage of discovery celebrating the history of Musical Theatre

The Musical Theatre Story Presents: The Golden Age of Musical Theatre & The Magic of the Modern Age, is presented in two parts.

The Musical Theatre Story: The Golden Age of Musical Theatre, the first piece of two celebrating musical theatre history, takes its audience on a behind-the-scenes journey from the earliest beginnings of musical theatre through to the musical theatre heyday.

The Magic of the Modern Age : the second of two shows presenting the history of musical theatre, takes its audience on a continuing journey through musical theatre history. This rollercoaster ride through modern and postmodern musicals, epics, jukebox theatre and more shows how musical theatre has developed from the songs and shows of the mid-twentieth century to the latest hit shows today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This part-narrated, part-sung voyage of discovery, showcases the songs and stories that established the genres and have made Musical Theatre a world-wide phenomenon.

The Musical Theatre Story - A fast paced Romp through the History of Musical Theatre

Featured shows include Mary Poppins, Oliver! The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma!, Carousel, Singin’ in the Rain, On the Town!, The King and I, Sweet Charity, West Side Story, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Rent, Six with a grand rip-roaring finale , guaranteed to get the audience up and clapping.

Featuring performers from London’s West End and national tours.. Why not see them both and hear the whole story

C ARTS | C venues at the Edinburgh Fringe | C aurora, Lauriston Halls, 28 Lauriston Street, EH3 9DJ, venue 6

19 August to 25 August 2024 The Golden Age of Musical Theatre is at 6.20pm (1hr) and The Magic of the Modern Age is at 7.30pm (1hr) Musicals and Opera (Musical theatre, Live music, Music, Variety, Storytelling)

(recommended for ages 12+)