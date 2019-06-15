The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to cancel Edinburgh Festival Fringe appearances after Parkinson's diagnosis

The Chase star Paul Sinha has said he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 49, forcing him to cancel his Festival Fringe appearances.

The professional quizzer and comedian posted on Twitter that he “will fight this with every breath I have” before sharing further details of his diagnosis in a blog post, in which he asked to be treated “exactly the same as before”.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019: 5 shows to buy tickets for while you still

He said he intends to remain on the ITV quiz show, on which he is known as “The Sinnerman”, and to keep writing, performing comedy and quizzing.

In his blog post, the former doctor said he was diagnosed on May 30 after two years of health problems including a frozen right shoulder and Type 2 diabetes.

Sinha said he has had a “really, really tough two weeks”, adding: “Cancelling my run at the Edinburgh Fringe, missing the World Quizzing Championships to have brain scans, performing club sets whilst emotionally bewildered, and of course working my way through my loved ones, delivering the bad news.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Festival funding slashed by city council

“With the diagnosis now confirmed, and a treatment plan in place, I now feel far more prepared for the new challenges ahead.”

He has appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe a number of times, with his material drawing heavily on his Bengali background and sexuality.

Sinha has claimed jokingly to be the only gay Anglo-Bengali GP turned stand-up comic.

READ MORE: Hugh Laurie to make Edinburgh Festival Fringe comeback

He was dubbed “The Sinnerman” after making his debut on The Chase – hosted by Bradley Walsh – in 2011.