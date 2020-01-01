Stunning pictures show how Edinburgh celebrated Hogmanay and brought in 2020 This gallery shows just how spectacular the evening was. AROUND 100,000 people gathered in Edinburgh last night to party into 2020. Revellers danced the year away to Eighties pop icon Marc Almond and Scots indie rockers Idlewild before superstar DJ Mark Ronson took the crowd through the bells in Princes Street Gardens. other Buy a Photo Events including the Ceilidh Under the Castle and the official Hogmanay Street Party sold out as revellers descended on the capital from all over the world. 0 Buy a Photo Following on from the stunning torchlight procession curtain-raiser on Monday night, more than 75,000 people took advantage of clear and dry weather to pack in to the city centre Arena other Buy a Photo Some 3.3 tonnes of fireworks burst over the Edinburgh skyline during the eight minute spectacle, timed to the notes of Ooh Wee, Bang Bang Bang, Oh My God and party anthem Uptown Funk. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4