Spoken word review: Darren McGarvey AKA Loki: Scotland Today, The Stand's New Town Theatre

Finding that second act after a break-out bestseller is the lucky author’s nightmare, while the risk of losing artistry and edge to success is one that haunts every artistic enfant terrible.

Darren McGarvey AKA Loki: Scotland Today, The Stand's New Town Theatre ***.

Darren McGarvey won the Orwell Book Prize for political writing with his first book Poverty Safari: Understanding the Anger of Britain’s Underclass. He brought a live version to the Fringe in 2018. The recovered addict who raps as Loki found himself travelling first class as the writer of “brutal unflinchingly honest poverty porn” he tells us.

READ MORE: Theatre review: The Secret River, King's Theatre



But McGarvey’s Scotland Today isn’t as much about Scotland today as about McGarvey, and how to handle his transition via literary celebrity from the C2DE social category to ABC1. It’s scathing and beautifully voiced and thoroughly self-aware, earns acid laughs for how his moans have gone from money and messed-up families to the labours of peeling pomegranates. He pitches for a dual identity and plays with space and time, but while the converted will love it and him, this didn’t quite feel like the finished product. Social mobility is dead, but now he’s turning down more jobs than most people get offered in a lifetime. Perhaps it’s not his success that’s interesting but what he does with it. The answer may come on the page but it wasn’t quite on stage.

READ MORE: Top theatre picks: five of the best show's we've seen so far



TIM CORNWELL

Until 25 August