Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2019 in 16 breathtaking pictures

This year’s theme is Kaleidoscope and aims to celebrate “visible light in all its forms” as it takes the audience around the world with architectural projections, cutting-edge lighting, sound and special effects. The military spectacle, which is staged on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, marks its 69th show this year. The Tattoo, which attracts audiences from around the globe, kicks off tonight and runs until August 24. PIC: Greg Macvean

