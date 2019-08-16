Physical theatre review: Triple Buse, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

You could lay the blame at cultural differences, were it not for the fact that clowning from mainland Europe regularly has a universal appeal.

Triple Buse, Assembly Rooms (20) * *

Not here, unfortunately. Belgian’s Compagnie du Plat pays has created a show with its heart in the right place, but sadly very few laughs.

Surrounded by cardboard boxes in a balloon-making factory, three performers slowly realise how the production line is draining them of joy. Created for a family audience, Triple Buse is clearly aiming for slapstick and physical wit but, somewhat bafflingly, rarely does a joke land.

Until 25 August.

