My Festival: Julie Wilson Nimmo

I only have time to see one show in Edinburgh. Why should I go to yours?

Come and see Fags, Mags and Bags as the cast are great and it’s very funny because it has been written by the hilarious Sanjeev Kohli and Donald McLeary. Even if you are not a regular listener to the show there’s loads of laughs to be had and you get to see what it’s like when we record a show for Radio 4.

Now I think of it, I’ve got time to see two. What else should I definitely go to?

Go to any new writing theatre at the Traverse. The acting is always superb and you are supporting new writers and writing which is important to keep Scottish theatre alive. It’s always dynamic and exciting – and I love the place.

What is the best thing that have happened to you at the Edinburgh festival?

Best things are going to see wee shows you know nothing about and they are brilliant. It’s also great bumping into loads of lovely folk you haven’t seen for ages as they are doing shows at the Fringe as well.

And the worst thing?

Worst thing that ever happened to me at the Fringe was that we did a show here the year I graduated from drama school. One day we did it in front of an audience of three people. Luckily one of them was a journalist who loved it and gave us a fab review and a massive photo in the paper. Yasss!

What’s your favourite place in the city and why?

My favourite place in the city is Bruntsfield, I love all the cafes and wee shops and then you can walk to the Meadows and read your book under a tree, it’s gorgeous.

Who do you most like spending time with at the festival?

I love to spend time with the rest of our cast, but if not them then my best friend Tracy. She lives here and comes to loads of shows with me and always takes me to the best bars and restaurants in the city.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I wanted to be a ballerina. I got into the Scottish Ballet school when I was wee but my hamstrings were never going to be able to take pointe so I was out. I was heartbroken but now I know I would have been rotten as I talk too much and would have tried to get down the front of the stage all the time. I’m still obsessed with ballet though, but my path was meant to go another way.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Very first thing I do in the morning is pat my dog Bonnie, as she’s usually snuck up on to our bed and then drink coffee, made by my lovely husband. I can’t do a thing until I’ve had one, it’s bad but at least I don’t have a cigarette with it. I’m not a morning person so it takes me a wee while to wake up and get my head round the day.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

I love to read in bed as it really helps to get me to sleep as usually my head is spinning with stuff, so reading settles me down.

Thanks for the interview! I’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

I would take you to the Brass Monkey. It’s across the road and up a side street from the Festival Theatre. The staff are lovely and they do toasties. We shall be drinking Bacardi and Diet Cokes.

Fags, Mags and Bags is at Underbelly George Square at 4.40pm until 26 August

