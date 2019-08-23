My Festival: Gina Moxley

"The Patient Gloria is demographic-defying and fabulously funny and furious. It’s got dicks!"

I only have time to see one show in Edinburgh. Why should I go to yours?

The Patient Gloria is demographic-defying and fabulously funny and furious. It’s got dicks!

Now I think of it, I’ve got time to see two. What else should I definitely go to?

I’m dying to see Civilization by Antler. Jaz Woodcock-Stewart is definitely one to watch. Go see her show, please.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at the Edinburgh festival?

We were awarded a Fringe First and a Herald Angel, which has eclipsed any bad things.

READ MORE: The best jokes from this year's Fringe

Please describe where you’re living this month.

In swanky Stockbridge with the glorious Liv O’Donoghue. We’ve flat shared on previous shows, so it’s comfortingly familiar. Gorgeous flat, dangerously good cheese shop nearby, handy swimming pool and brilliant walkway by Water of Leith. I love that Antony Gormley statue in the water by the bridge. Yeah, I could live here easily.

What’s your favourite place in the city and why?

I’ve just discovered Dean Village, which is gorgeous. Anywhere by water and greenery. I adore Jupiter Artland. We’ve been eating very well. Recent discoveries are Dishoom, Kilted Lobster and Escargot Blanc. Starving artists, my eye.

Who do you most like spending time with at the festival?

We are a tight team, cast members Liv O’Donoghue and Jane Deasy and our stage manager, Fiona Keller. Brilliant women. And then a constant rotation of visiting pals.

READ MORE: The Scotsman critics' best comedy shows to see this year

Where can I find you at 9am, 9pm and 2am?

2am bed for sure. We are on a rotating schedule at the Traverse. The latest show starts at 10pm, followed by a 10am show. This leads to many heart -stopping moments. We have showtimes written on a whiteboard in our kitchen!

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

Ah, Jesus. I’m an open book – there are no surprises.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Figure how little sleep I’ve had – I’m a chronic insomniac – and then take my thyroid medication.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

Why would anyone want to know this?

Thanks for the interview! I’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

I’ve been very abstemious this month but let’s go to Bramble Bar and Lounge for a cocktail.

The Patient Gloria, Traverse, until 25 August. The cast will also perform at theScotsman Fringe Awards, Pleasance Beyond, today at 10am.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here