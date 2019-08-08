Music Review: Sarah Jane Morris: Sweet Little Mystery, Assembly George Square, Edinburgh

Sarah Jane Morris is affectionately remembered as Jimmy Somerville’s deep vocal foil on The Communards’ hit Don’t Leave Me This Way but her own career has encompassed jazz, soul, classical and world music.

Sarah Jane Morris: Sweet Little Mystery, Assembly George Square, Edinburgh * * *

She puts her rich, androgynous voice to good use in this gentle, modest and heartfelt tribute to the late John Martyn, stating simply and beautifully what his mesmeric music means to her as well as canvassing observations and stories from his friends, associates and relatives, including Eddi Reader, Linda Thompson and younger sister Julie Purdey.

In keeping with Martyn’s mellow fusion of jazz, folk and soul, Morris receives delicate dual acoustic guitar backing from Tony Remy and Tim Cansfield which is sophisticated yet unshowy, while she herself is happily more concerned with tone than technique, whether getting lost in the reverie of Head and Heart and the hypnotic meditation of Solid Air or opening the typically soothing May You Never with an unexpected ear-piercing scream.

There’s no showbiz agenda here, just an amiable desire to share a love of the man and the music she grew up with. Positive vibrations abound, most explicitly on the evergreen Don’t Want to Know About Evil, which Morris is still singing as she exits the room.

Until 11 August

