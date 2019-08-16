Music review: Misha's Gang, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh

Misha’s Gang – otherwise known as the Russian String Orchestra and conductor Misha Rachlevsky – are a busy lot.

Misha's Gang, theSpace @ Surgeons Hall, Edinburgh * * *

Aside from their daily afternoon concerts at Surgeons’ Hall – in which they cycle four contrasting programmes – they have early- and late-evening gigs in Niddry Street and at Old St Paul’s Church. Sometimes they’re playing four or five shows a day, Rachlevsky quipped.

And to be honest, it sometimes shows. There’s bags of enthusiasm in the 14-strong ensemble’s playing, but also more than a few rough edges, unsteady passages of ensemble, even tuning issues. Occasionally, it almost seems like they’re sight-reading.

But when they’re good, Misha’s Gang are very good indeed – crisp, tight, full of vigour, with a hugely characterful sound.

Their repertoire, too, is far from pedestrian. In the ‘Golden Nuggets’ concert I caught, we got Prokofiev’s acerbic Visions fugitives, Tchaikovsky’s less-than-familiar Album for the Young, plus attractive new pieces from orchestra members and Russian orchestra competition winners. The meditative, Arvo Pärt-like In memory of Henri Temianka by Tom Schnauber made a particularly strong impression.

The quality might be sometimes variable, but there’s no mistaking the gusto and enthusiasm of these vibrant young players.

Until 24 August

