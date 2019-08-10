Music Review: Biber: Rosary Sonatas 2, St Cecilia's Hall, Edinburgh

In part two of violinist Rachel Podger’s 3-concert serialisation of Biber’s devotional Rosary Sonatas, the emphasis was on the Crucifixion.

Biber: Rosary Sonatas 2, St Cecilia's Hall, Edinburgh * * * *

These central five sonatas, the “Sorrowful Mysteries”, reflect the agony of Christ’s betrayal up to his death on the cross. As such the underlying sentiment may be reverential, but in Biber’s hands – extrovert tendencies and a musical mind like no-one’s of the 17th century – anything goes.

Their most striking feature, which Podger casually explained in a lengthy introduction geared to facilitate the tuning of the four separate violins she was using – is Biber’s application of scordatura, a re-tuning of the violin from its norm. The ensuing performances – backed by organist/harpsichordist Marcin Świątkiewicz and Daniele Caminiti on theorbo – proved her point that each “solution” substantially alters the expressive character of the instrument, and each sonata by association.

Take the bracing flamboyance of The Scourging, the barbed rhythmic jibes of The Crowning of Thorns, or the improvisatory flourishes of the Carrying of the Cross as highlight examples: all expressed volubly, often with a hint, where called for, of bucolic swagger.

The intimate St Cecilia acoustics were perfect for the purpose, giving amplified glow to the period instruments.

