Meat Loaf - Just The Best Bits.

Meat Loaf has gone, but his music lives on, all thanks to renowned Australian piano cabaret entertainer, Antony (DrH) Hubmayer who will bring his music back to life in a one-man piano cabaret show at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe.

Dine out on a hearty serving of your favourite Meat Loaf pieces as we slice through his back catalogue and digest the finest moments. Renowned Australian piano cabaret entertainer Antony 'Dr H' Hubmayer (Tom Lehrer Show and Monty Python Singalong Circus), will serve up a smorgasbord of entertainment that will have you laughing, singing, reminiscing and consuming the interactive fun and games.

There are five performances: four at Fingers Piano Bar (August 12, 13, 19 and 20) as part of the PBH Free Fringe, and one ticketed performance at St Marks Unitarian Church, August 25 with tickets available through EdFringe.com.

