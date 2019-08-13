Interview: My festival: Lyndsy Fonseca

'It will stay with you and hopefully spark ideas about your life – to me, that’s a show worth seeing.'

I only have time to see one show in Edinburgh. Why should I go to yours?

I love how our show continues to make you think and challenges your ideas even after the show is over. It will stay with you and hopefully spark ideas about your life – to me, that’s a show worth seeing.

Now I think of it, I’ve got time to see two. What else should I definitely go to?

We are very excited to see Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein at Underbelly; it looks absolutely wild.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at the Edinburgh festival?

The hardest part is walking to our theatre and dodging all the crowds. But, it’s also amazing to see so many people gathered together for the love of theatre and art.

Please describe where you’re living this month.

We are staying in an incredible rental cottage right on the edge of Holyrood Park. Our kitchen window has the most incredible view of Arthur’s Seat.

What’s your favourite place in the city and why?

We wandered into the Royal Botanic Garden the other day and were blown away – it’s stunning.

READ MORE: 5 must-see comedians you might not have heard of



Who do you most like spending time with at the festival?

Obviously my husband and daughter are pretty good hangs – but I’m lucky to be here with an incredible cast of actors from New York.

We have really bonded while working together and have been enjoying some post-show drinks and exploring this amazing city together.

Where can I find you at 9am, 9pm and 2am?

We are here with our 18-month-old daughter, so most of those times we are at home and hopefully asleep. Mornings are exploring and dog-petting time.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

This is the first play I have ever done – after nearly two decades of being in the business.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make coffee! Anything before that is a blur.

What’s the last thing you do before you go to bed at night?

After a glass of wine with my husband I’m either watching an episode of something on Netflix (just finished former Festival Fringe discovery Fleabag) or I pass straight out.

Thanks for the interview! I’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Let’s find a cosy corner booth somewhere away from the crowds and grab a glass of Macallan. I’ll tell the babysitter to stay late that night.

Lyndsy Fonseca, Four Woke Baes, Underbelly Cowgate until 25 August

For unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's festivals coverage, subscribe here

