Here are 11 late night shows to enjoy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

There are only two weekends left of this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which has made a triumphant return after the pandemic caused the complete cancellation of last year’s event.

While it’s scaled back compared to a regular August in the Capital, as lockdown restrictions have continued to ease more events and performances have been added to the programme every day.

And, now that there is no longer a curfew on entertainment venues, the traditional late-night Fringe shows have also made a return, including the Gilded Balloon’s famous Late ‘n’ Live.

So, if you’ve had a few drinks and want to catch some comedy there are various options.

Here are 11 that start after 11pm. All tickets can be booked at www.edfringe.com.

1. Best of the Fest The Assembly's popular Best of the Fest show is back with a different mixed-bill of comedy each night. This year it's at the Palace du Variete in George Square - particularly handy since it has its own bar. It starts at 11.55pm on August 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Photo: Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Photo Sales

2. The Good, the Bad, and the Irish Part of the Scottish Comedy Festival programme at the Beehive Inn, The Good, the Bad, and the Irish offers a selection of comedians from the Emerald Isle every night of the festival at 11pm. Photo: Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Photo Sales

3. An Introduction to Professional Ghost Hunting Offering a spooky treat every night at 11.55pm, A n Introduction to Professional Ghost Hunting takes the audience on a journey into the paranormally active 18th-century South Bridge Vaults, with stories of the infamous former slum, frequented by the destitute, prostitutes, criminals, witches and a Hellfire Club. Photo: Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Photo Sales

4. It's Fraser Brown I'm Afraid Running at theSpaceTriplex at 11.10pm every night from August 3-27, It's Fraser Brown I'm Afraid is a show by the titular standup about analysing his own anxieties. Photo: Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society Photo Sales