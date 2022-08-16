3. Please, Feel Free to Share

"Causer’s script is blackly, bitingly funny even through the worst of what follows, as Alex’s amusingly blunt narcissism and bemusement at others’ feelings unfolds with quick but carefully managed pace into a deeper character study of a liar, and what hurt and resentments they might be hiding in their own life to try and turn themselves into a new person without even realising it." David Pollock on Please, Feel Free to Share (Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33), until 29 August (not 15, 16)).

Photo: Contributed