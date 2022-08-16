If you are looking to book a show during the remainder of the Fringe, our critics have been busy dashing between performances to give you the inside scoop on what’s worth your time.
These are 10 of the theatre shows that have received a four star review from the Scotsman – and what our arts experts had to say about them.
1. Psychodrama
"It sends up the acting industry in fine style, but also makes wider points about how exploitation can only be endured for so long before something has to give." Joyce McMillan on Psychodrama (Traverse Theatre (Venue 15), until 28 August (not 15, 22)).
2. Every Word Was Once An Animal
"It is absolutely a show for our time, though, in the sense that it captures our current desperate need to live in the moment, to enjoy the moment, to play with the moment; if only because we dare not look forward, too far." Joyce McMillan on Every Word Was Once An Animal (Zoo Southside (Venue 82), until 28 August).
3. Please, Feel Free to Share
"Causer’s script is blackly, bitingly funny even through the worst of what follows, as Alex’s amusingly blunt narcissism and bemusement at others’ feelings unfolds with quick but carefully managed pace into a deeper character study of a liar, and what hurt and resentments they might be hiding in their own life to try and turn themselves into a new person without even realising it." David Pollock on Please, Feel Free to Share (Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33), until 29 August (not 15, 16)).
4. Age is a Feeling
"There are a few unnecessary gimmicks in Adam Brace’s direction, but this is a superb performance and a sensitive, smartly structured piece of writing, full of wit and an astonishing amount of wisdom from someone who’s only 36 years old." Fergus Morgan on Age is a Feeling (Summerhall, until 28 August).
