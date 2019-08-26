Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to host Saturday Night Live

Have your say

British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is to host Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Taylor Swift.

The Killing Eve and Fleabag creator will guest host the late-night American sketch show on October 5.

She will be joined by Grammy-winner Swift, who is in the spotlight again after releasing her seventh album, Lover.

Waller-Bridge honed her comedy chops at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where her one-woman show - the inspiration for Fleabag - found critical acclaim.

The 34-year-old is currently working on a Fleabag book as well as on the coming James Bond film, titled No Time To Die.

In his fourth turn as host on SNL, Cheers actor Woody Harrelson will be joined by musical guest Billie Eilish on 28 September.

Stranger Things star David Harbour fronts the show on October 12 alongside Havana hit-maker Camila Cabello, formerly of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Kristen Stewart will return on 2 November for a second time as host, alongside an unconfirmed musical guest.

On 21 December, screen veteran Eddie Murphy will appear for the first time since his lengthy and career-defining 1984 stint - bar a brief turn on SNL's 40th anniversary special in 2015.

Alec Baldwin and Robert De Niro featured heavily in SNL's last series - regularly taking aim at Donald Trump as well as the Democrats.