Edinburgh International Festival reviews: Samsara | London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle

Samsara *****

Royal Lyceum Theatre, until August 20

Billed as a contemporary dance duet, Samsara is so much more than that. Although in this instance, that would be enough – so utterly compelling are the two men performing it – but the stage is also alive with music, an art installation and lighting design so beautiful, it is almost a show in itself.

Hu Shenyuan in Samsara

Choreographers and performers Aakash Odedra and Hu Shenyuan were inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West and samsara, meaning birth, death and rebirth. But those unfamiliar with either the book or the concept need not worry, this is a visually arresting spectacle that welcomes all-comers, not just those in the know.

Odedra and Hu each bring their own styles to the table, the former schooled in Classical Indian dance, the latter trained in his native China – and both well versed in contemporary dance. Their movement blends like two bodies of water conjoining yet with subtle differences between them, most obvious during a call-and-response section where they mimic each other’s steps.

Yet despite their obvious synergy, it’s when Odedra and Hu spiral off into solos that we really see what these superb performers can do. Hu opens and closes the show, breaking out of a foetal position to symbolise birth at the start, standing tall at the end, rock solid on one foot, his leg high in the air. I defy anyone to take their eyes off him.

Spotlights expand and contract as the dancers occupy them, Hu’s wing-like arms swooping, Odedra’s fast-paced feet driven by the pounding drums at the rear of the stage. In fact, every move the men make is propelled by the musical trio behind them, in particular the incredible Nicki Wells whose vocal prowess almost beggars belief. And throughout, sand pours from above onto child-like sculptures, catching the light in moments of ethereal beauty. Kelly Apter

London Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle *****

Usher Hall

On paper, it really shouldn’t have worked. The five very contrasting, short-ish pieces that Simon Rattle had chosen for his EIF concert with the LSO felt dangerously like cherry-picking, and miles away from the tried-and-tested overture-concerto-symphony format (though that’s far from a bad thing).

In the end, it proved an expert choice of works, charting a grand arc of musical and emotional highs and lows – and kicked off by a swashbuckling Berlioz Corsair Overture, followed quickly by a Mahler Blumine that Rattle stripped of all its Viennese schmaltz, leaving music that was simple, heartfelt and sincere.

Sun Poem, the immediately likeable, brand new piece by British composer Daniel Kidane that kicked off the second half, played with orchestral colour and sonority to ear-tickling effect, though its musical content was less compelling. Rattle ended with a rip-roaring Bartók Miraculous Mandarin Suite that really put the LSO players through their paces, driven hard, but full of the conductor’s trademark teeming detail and sharply defined layers.