Edinburgh International Festival launch: Why musical return to Leith Theatre is no halfway house

This year the festival’s contemporary music strand returns to its atmospheric spiritual home in Leith Theatre, with the exception of the honourable and exceptional jazz composer and bandleader Herbie Hancock, who makes his EIF debut at the Playhouse.

Hancock is a prime example of a world-class, boundary-blurring artist, spanning funk, fusion and electro sounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leith Theatre will be hosting Edinburgh International Festival events. Picture: David Wilkinson

Meanwhile, his spiritual descendants, the veteran Detroit DJ/composer Jeff Mills and the playful bassist/DJ/producer Squarepusher, both feature in the Leith Theatre programme, alongside crossover ensemble The Cinematic Orchestra and current jazz heroes Sons of Kemet, led by the visionary saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, who appeared in the 2021 line-up in his far-out Comet Is Coming guise.

Acclaimed spoken word artist Kae Tempest is another EIF returnee, while indie veterans Arab Strap and rave Ceilidh stars Niteworks are familiar Scots faces on a wide-ranging bill.