August is fast approaching which means it’s time to scour the Edinbugh Festival Fringe programme for the best shows to see.
The physical programme was launched last week, with 3.352 show across 265 venues.
For fans of the hugely popular television series Taskmaster it’s tempting to see at least a couple of familiar faces from the show.
In total there have been 19 series, along with a number of special one-off episodes.
That means there are plenty of former contestants, 15 of which are appearing in Edinburgh this year.
1. Kiell Smith-Bynoe
Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe must have enjoyed his last couple of visits to Edinburgh last year because he's back with his impov show 'Kiell Smith-Bynoe & Friends: Kool Story Bro'. for the third year in a row. It's on at the Pleasance Courtyard for one week only, from August 15-22. He's also started a new double act with his show 'Kiell Smith-Bynoe V Ed MacArthur: String V SPITTA', which is billed as a "children's party for adults" and is at the Assembly George Square from August 15-17. In 2023, Smith-Bynoe appeared as a contestant on Series 15, finishing second with 158 points. He returned in 2024 for Champion of Champions III, filling in the position of Mae Martin, finishing joint fourth with 15 points. | Getty Images
2. Tim Key
Tim Key appeared on Series 1 of Taskmaster, finishing in fourth place with 88 points. He remains a 'task consultant' on the show. Fresh from co-writing and starring in this year's critically-acclaimed comedy 'The Ballad of Wallis Island', he's at the Pleasance Courtyard this year with his latest show 'Loganberry' from July 30-August 17. | Getty Images
3. Mark Watson
Mark Watson appeared in Series 5 of Taskmaster, finishing joint second with 130 points. He's performing his new show called 'Before It Overtakes Us' at the Pleasance Courtyard this year from July 30-August 24. Topics up for discussion include a recent encounter with a stranger, the worst word he has ever said in public, and the current state of the UK sausage industry. | Contributed
4. Nish Kumar
Former Mash Report host Nish Kumar brought work in progress show to Edinburgh last year. Now he's back with the finished product, 'Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe' at Assembly George Square from August 1-10. Kumar appeared in Series 5 of Taskmaster, finishing dead last with 107 points. | Getty Images