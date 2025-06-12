Several stars of Taskmaster will be in Edinburgh this festival season.placeholder image
Several stars of Taskmaster will be in Edinburgh this festival season. | Getty Images/Contributed

Edinburgh Fringe 2025 Hot Tickets: Here are all 15 Taskmaster contestants with shows this year - from Ivo Graham to Rosie Jones

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:09 BST

Fans of Taskmaster are spolit for choice when it comes to seeing their favourites in Edinburgh this August.

August is fast approaching which means it’s time to scour the Edinbugh Festival Fringe programme for the best shows to see.

The physical programme was launched last week, with 3.352 show across 265 venues.

For fans of the hugely popular television series Taskmaster it’s tempting to see at least a couple of familiar faces from the show.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

In total there have been 19 series, along with a number of special one-off episodes.

That means there are plenty of former contestants, 15 of which are appearing in Edinburgh this year.

Here’s who to book on the Fringe website.

1. Kiell Smith-Bynoe

2. Tim Key

3. Mark Watson

4. Nish Kumar

