Edinburgh Fringe 2019: 15 tempting food-related shows to indulge in

With such a huge variety of shows to see at Edinburgh’s annual Fringe festival, choosing what to go to can be overwhelming.

If you are a foodie, the topic is particularly well represented this year, with a number of performers choosing what we eat as their muse.

George Egg is returning to the Fringe this year with a new show.

Others take it a step further, and combine eating with performance, offering dining experiences in the style of classic shows like Fawlty Towers or Only Fools and Horses.

Here are some of the best food-themed shows on at the Fringe this year.

Fawlty Towers Dining Experience

The Highland Suite, Hilton Edinburgh Carlton Hotel, August 2-13, 15-26.

The Fawlty Towers Dining Experience is in its thirteenth year this time.

Taking place every day at lunch and dinner time (except Mondays), this popular dining show is returning to the Fringe for its 13th year.

The show is adapted from the original scripts from the iconic TV show, and gives you the chance to experience a mealtime in the famously farcical hotel.

Tickets here

Only Fools The Dining Experience

Imagination Workshop, The Principal, August 1-6, 8-13, 15-20, 23-26.

This is the Fringe debut for a new immersive comedy by the makers of Faulty Towers the Dining Experience.

Join the Trotters at 8.30pm every day as they do their best to drum up some cash in a night of wheeling, dealing and dining.

Tickets here

Confetti and Chaos

Imagination Workshop, Hanover Suite, Aug 1-5, 7-12, 14-19, 21, 23-26

This comedy dining experience is based on a traditional wedding reception. However things start to go wrong, and the audience and performers alike must deal with the problems that arise.

Tickets here

The Journey of the “Tini” martini enlightenment

Assembly George Square Gardens, Cabinet of Curiosities, Aug 2-18

This show offers a deep dive into the world of Hendrick’s Gin. You can learn about martinis through sampling three “tini” martinis.

Tickets here

Royal Brunch – An intimate drag show with Fawna Love

Paradise Palms, August 11

This monthly event offers a fully vegan brunch provided by Lucky Pig, served alongside a drag show from Groundskeeper Fanny, Frans Gender and Phil Herrin! Hosted by Fawna Love. Doors at noon, show begins half past.

Tickets here

Edinburgh Summer Foraging Course

The Flotterstone Inn, Aug 16, 17, 18

This course offers an introduction into foraging for food, and takes you on a three hour foraging expedition into the countryside to identify plants, flowers, fruits and mushrooms that are safe to eat.

Tickets here

Good Morning, Croissant

The Hive - The Bunka, Aug 3-12, 14-25

This is a comedy show by Adam Larter about being trapped inside a cardboard supermarket.

Tickets here

George Egg: Movable Feast

Assembly George Square Gardens - Piccolo, Aug 1-11, 13-25

Known for his successful show where he cooked meals using only equipment typically found in hotel rooms, George Egg is back. This time he is using things to do with travel. He demonstrates how to cook with an engine, procure items from the train buffet trolley and turn unexpected roadworks into a picnic. Three plates of gourmet food cooked live in the most unconventional ways.

Tickets here

Dan vs Food

A man eats a three course meal in front of an audience, accompanied by comedians and other special guests.

A man eats a three course meal in front of an audience, accompanied by comedians and other special guests.

Tickets here

In Bread with Joseph Emslie

Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire - Cinema Room, Aug 3-11, 13-25

Comedian Joseph Emslie comes to the Fringe with a 45-minute work-in-progress show about life as a coeliac.

Tickets here

The Hoovering Podcast

Monkey Barrel 4, Aug 13-14

Live recording of the popular podcast where guests trade eatery anecdotes. Host Jessica Fostekew (The Guilty Feminist, Cuckoo and Motherland) joins a panel of celebrity guests to share some interesting local grub as well as their funniest and most brilliant stories about it. Past participants include James Acaster, Jack Monroe and Jess Philips MP.

Tickets here

The Thinking Drinkers – Heroes of Hooch

Underbelly, Bristo Square - Cowbarn, Aug 1-11, 13-25

After eight years of sell-outs, the Thinking Drinkers return with a brand-new look at history’s greatest drinkers. Enjoy five free drinks as the award-winning experts reveal how alcohol has inspired pioneering explorers, politicians and painters in equal measure, from Plato and Picasso, to Nelson, Napoleon and Norm from Cheers.

Tickets here

Hitler’s Tasters

Greenside @ Infirmary Street - Olive Studio, Aug 2-10, 12-17, 19-24

A dark comedy about the young women who had the “honour” of being Adolf Hitler’s food tasters, checking if meals were poisoned. Based on true events, Hitler’s Tasters explores the way girls navigate sexuality, friendship, patriotism, and poison during the Third Reich. Using an anachronistic retelling of an historical footnote, Hitler’s Tasters considers what girls discuss as they wait to see if they will survive another meal.

Tickets here

Accident Avoidance Training for Cutlery Users

Quaker Meeting House - Theatre, Aug 19-24

Health and safety humour about the dangers of unsupervised silverware.

Tickets here