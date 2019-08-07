Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 for kids: 9 shows aimed at children

Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe isn’t just for grown ups.

There are plenty of shows at this year’s Fringe designed for children - here are 10 to keep the little ones entertained.

The Amazing Bubble Man

The Amazing Bubble Man uses magic, science and wonder to impress and mesmerise his audience with bubbles. Taking place at the Underbelly in George Square, the show is suitable for kids of any age, and tickets are priced from £8.

Dates: Until Aug 26

Square Go

Two boys are challenged to their first fight - how will they handle it? This theatre show -at venue 26, Summerhall, is suitable for children aged 12 and over. Tickets start at £12.

Dates: Aug 7-12, 14-19, 21-25

CeilidhKids at the Fringe

This workshop will teach you and your kids some simple ceilidh moves and dances. Hosted at venue 170 - The Laughing Horse at the Counting House - this class is suitable for little ones aged between three and seven, and is free to attend.

Dates: Aug 1-14, 16-19, 21, 23-25.

Children's Haunted Underground Experience

Your children will be taken on a tour to try and find some of Edinburgh’s ghosts and look at some of the haunted places in the city. Suitable for children aged five to 12 years, attendees can meet at the Auld Reekie Tours police box on the Lawnmarket. Tickets start from £10.

Dates: Until Aug 26

Baby Loves Disco

This dance party will allow your wee ones to burn off some energy by dancing and having a good time. The disco takes place at The Jam House (venue 44). It is suitable for children up to six years old. Tickets start from £7.

Dates: Aug 10-11, 18, 24-25

Jo Jingles - Jo Tours Bonnie Scotland

Jo is going on an adventure around Scotland through songs and jingles and hopes you will join him at Murrayfield Parish Church. Children up to six will have a blast. Tickets start from £5.

Dates: Until Aug 10

Brave Macbeth

This performance of the classic play by William Shakespeare is a Primary Times Children's Choice Award winner. Going at the heart of the Fringe in the Pleasance Courtyard, the show is aimed at children aged three or older. Tickets from £9.

Dates: Until Aug 18

Big Tops and Tiny Tots Circus Show

Circus experts show off their tricks for kids with the aim to make them laugh and smile. This show takes place at venue 119 (the Hanover Suite on George Street) and is suitable for children aged between three and seven years old. Tickets start from £8.

Dates: Until Aug 18

Grimm Tales

The Grey Dog theatre group will perform some of the stories from the classic Brothers Grimm tales at Greenside at Nicolson Square. Children aged five and older will be captivated. Tickets start from £5.

Dates: Until Aug 10

