Edinburgh Festival 2019: 10 of the best comedy shows not to miss at this year's Fringe

This year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival runs from 31 July - 26 August, and showcases thousands of shows across comedy, theatre, music, and everything in between.

That's a daunting amount of live performance, so to help you get started on planning your festival itineraries, we've picked out 10 of the best comedy shows you could be taking in come August.

Adam Kay: This Is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor)

You've no doubt read (or at least seen other people reading) Adam Kay's million-copy bestselling diaries from his time as a junior doctor.

In 2019, Kay is returning to the Fringe for two nights only, sharing entries from his book in an evening of stand-up and music.

Edinburgh Playhouse // 18 - 19 August

Rose Matafeo: Horndog

New Zealander Rose Matafeo won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at last year's Fringe, and this year, she returns for one week only.

Her sexually charged stand-up show asks one of life's big questions: "What is horniness?"

"Is it that intangible essence of excitement and opportunity? A fire that flickers in the beating heart of each and every human being? Or is it simply wanting to bone everyone, all the time?" Having kissed "nearly 10" men in her life, Matafeo is more than qualified to guide her audience.

Pleasance Courtyard // 20 - 24 August

Eddie Izzard: Expectations of Great Expectations

Comedy legend Eddie Izzard will be performing a work-in-progress show of his reading/performance of Charles Dickens' classic epic Great Expectations.

Izzard was nominated for the Perrier award 28 years ago, and since then his career has taken in record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV and theatre performances, so you can be sure this won't be the usual, stuffy retelling of Dickens' novel.

Assembly George Square Studios // 7 - 11, 14 - 18 and 21 - 25 August

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Try saying the name of this show without a smile creeping across your face. Yes, it's silly, but in amongst the goofiness is Phil Wang's trademark brand of smart, self-deprecating humour, which he'll use to explore sex, romance and politics.

Wang's 2017 Fringe run was a sell-out, and the same will likely be true for this year's new hour of material.

Pleasance Courtyard // 31 July - 11 August and 13 - 25 August

Suzi Ruffell: Dance Like Everyone's Watching

With Suzi Ruffell having made a name for herself by channelling her anxiety and turning tragedy into big laughs, how will she fare now she's feeling a lot happier?

"Are all stand-ups at their best when they are miserable?" asks the comedian's new show ("fingers crossed no"), but with a smash-hit UK tour and "heaps" of television appearances including Live At The Apollo under her belt, there's likely to be far less gloom than when Ruffell was last at the Fringe.

Pleasance Courtyard // 31 July - 11 August and 13 - 25 August

Rose McGowan: Planet 9

A best-selling author, Hollywood actress and now #MeToo movement activist, it was only a matter of time until Rose McGowan's credentials to her to the Fringe.

This year she makes her debut, with four performances that mix memoir, music, storytelling, projections and performance to create a new world of possibilities: Planet 9.

Is it strictly comedy? Maybe not. But while the show is described as "a healing journey" that aims to teach us all "how to create a liberated, fairer society for ourselves", it will likely be delivered with a certain humorous charm.

Assembly Hall // 15 - 18 August

Nick Helm: Phoenix from the Flames

After six years away from Edinburgh and ahead of a national tour, Helm is back at the Fringe with a full Edinburgh run of his new show to "remind the world what they’ve been missing out on."

The two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee and "international-treasure-in-waiting" will be "shaking his ass, singing songs and righting wrongs."

"You don’t deserve this..." he adds.

Pleasance Dome // 31 July - 11 August and 13 - 24 August

Desiree Burch: Desiree's Coming Early!

As seen on Netflix’s Flinch, The Mash Report, Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, 8 Out of 10 Cats... Desiree Burch will be bringing her show about "self and everything else" to the Fringe in 2019.

"Every comic has a relationship show," says the show description, "but what happens when that relationship's with the one person you were most trying to avoid? One isn't prime or perfect. But it is magic!"

Heroes @ The Hive // 1 - 12, 14 - 19, and 21 - 25 August

Simon Brodkin: 100% Simon Brodkin

This is Simon Brodkin's debut stand-up show. Yes, you read that right, the man who's been around the world pranking everyone from Sepp Blatter to Donald Trump, Kanye West and Britain’s Got Talent finally steps onto the stage as himself at this year's Fringe.

His character of Lee Nelson is perhaps more recogniseable, but Brodkin is keen to leave the character work behind, and let us all get to know the real him a little bit better.

Pleasance Courtyard // 31 July - 11 August and 13 - 24 August

John Robins: Hot Shame

"Expect soul-bearing, self-lacerating, piping-hot shame!" says the description for comedian John Robins' new show.

Robins is a previous Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, taking home the award in 2018 for his show The Darkness of Robins, that was part cathartic rant, part Alan Partridge-esque tirade.

Robins has a reputation as a stand-up for finding humour in our bleakest moments.

Pleasance Courtyard // 31 July - 11 August and 13 - 25 August