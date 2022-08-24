Launched in 1981, the award is presented to the comedy show judged to have been the best at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is recognised as the most prestigious comedy prize in the UK.

The award is designed to promote acts that have yet to become household names, so comedians judged to have ‘star status’ are not eligible - for instance if they have a show on a major television channel or can regularly fill a 500-set venue.

A Best Newcomer Award was added in 1992, followerd by a Panel Prize in 2006 for those who have made a particularly special contribution to the Fringe Festival.

But sometimes the losing nominees go on to be more successful than many of the winners, with a place on the shortlist enough to catch the attention of influential agents and producers.

Here are 11 acts who went on to enjoy massive success after missing out on the award.

1. Graham Norton The League of Gentlemen were worthy winners in 1997. We wonder what happened to young Irish comedian Graham Norton who they beat? Photo: Joe Maher Photo Sales

2. Eddie Izzard Eddie Izzard lost out to Frank Skinner in 1991. Frank's done pretty well for himself since but hasn't reached the dizzying heights of comedy superstar, politician, movie star and multiple marathon runner. Photo: Rich Polk Photo Sales

3. Michael McIntyre The Edinburgh Comedy Award must be one of the few gongs missing from mega-successful Michael McIntyre's trophy cabinet. Back in 2003 he lost the Best Newcomer crown to little-known comic Gary Le Strange. Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales

4. Peter Kay Peter Kay is one of the most popular comedians Britain has ever produced - but he didn't have the jokes to beat Tommy Tiernan in 1998. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson Photo Sales