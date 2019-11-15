Edinburgh Christmas Market 2019: dates, opening times and everything you need to know

Have your say

The Edinburgh Christmas Market is returning once again and marks the start of the festive season in the Capital.

When does Edinburgh’s Christmas Market open?

The Edinburgh Christmas market opens this month. Picture: Shutterstock

The Edinburgh Christmas Market opens on Saturday 16 November 2019 and runs until Saturday 4 January 2020.

Where is the Christmas market?

The Edinburgh Christmas Market will be held at East Princes Street Gardens, located beside the Waverley Station and the National Gallery Complex. The market is just a short five minute walk from the Royal Mile and can be easily accessed through various gates along Princes Street or via Waverley Bridge.

What are the opening times?

The market is open from 10am - 10pm every day apart from - 16 November: 1pm - 10pm; 24 December: 10am - 8pm; 26 December: 12pm - 8pm; 31 December: 10am - 6pm and 1 January: 12pm - 8pm.

What to expect

The Capital Christmas market is home to Bavarian style stalls, offering food and drinks (including mulled wine), sweet treats, a wide range of festive crafts from artisan producers that will make perfect gifts - plus kids young and old will love the funfair rides.

Find out more about Edinburgh's Christmas at the official website.

How can I get tickets for the Edinburgh Christmas Market?

Edinburgh Christmas Market is a free entry event and doesn't require tickets. However, visitors do need to book for the rides and attractions, including the Santa's Grotto, Santa Train and the Big Wheel.

