Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus Review: The Chosen, Dance Base - Studio, Edinburgh

Death isn’t an easy subject for any of us, our own or someone else’s.

Having been blighted by four bereavements in quick succession, choreography Kally Lloyd Jones took her grief and poured it into a new work. et there’s nothing about The Chosen that feels personal or specific – that’s the beauty of abstract dance, it’s whatever we want it to be.

Lloyd Jones and the dancers had lengthy conversations about both life and death during the creative process; how we approach the inevitable end, watch others go before us, and best use the time we have. As a result, this hour-long blend of poignant yet energetic contemporary dance is ripe for sharing.

The show opens with six performers perched on a row of mirrored cubes, starring into space. A beating heart echoes around the room, a reminder of the life-force we all carry, but will one day lose. When this is replaced by the sound of waves rushing to shore then pulling away again, the dancers do likewise – journeying towards the audience and back, advancing further each time.

There are so many layers to this show, it would take pages to document every reflection on life and death it conveys – largely because it will be different for each person watching.

A tableaux of friends smile for the camera, then one is selected by the spotlight; boxes are carried on shoulders like coffins; dancers move in fast-forward motion. Everything can be apportioned a meaning, whether it’s the loss of a loved one, the ritual of a funeral or the sense that time is slipping away so fast.

More than once I found myself in tears at the thoughts and feelings evoked by the movement and its touching execution (although Lloyd Jones’s beautiful operatic choices didn’t help).

Until 25 August. Today 5pm.****

