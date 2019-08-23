Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Super Sunday, Underbelly's Circus Hub, Edinburgh

Super Sunday, Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (Venue 360)
Transporting the Super Sunday set anywhere must take Finland’s Race Horse Company almost as long as they spent creating the show.

For there are some serious pieces of kit on this stage – which has its pros and cons.

On the upside, you won’t see anything like this anywhere else – which in the world of contemporary circus, where everyone is executing pretty much the same set of skills, is quite an achievement.

 A car-like contraption is turned into a huge catapult, two large trampolines are wheeled out and bounced on, a large see-saw is used for high-flying somersaults – and the pièce de résistance is a vast two-wheeled apparatus that spins with performers inside it and strapped onto it. All of which is, of course, extremely impressive; these men are agile and fearless. But all that equipment comes at a cost – in this case, time. Setting up each piece takes a lot of time and gives the show a disjointed feel. This could be forgiven (the pay-offs are worth it) were it not for the unfunny time-wasting that goes on around it and the strange inclusion of lack-lustre breakdancing.

Race Horse Company has some remarkable ideas – if only they were tied together more tightly.

Until 24 August

Kelly Apter

