Dance, Physical Theatre & Circus review: Identity, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Edinburgh

In an era where how we look is judged on an hourly basis by people we’ve never met, London-based company CTC is encouraging us to ‘embrace our unique identities’.

Identity, Greenside @ Infirmary Street, Edinburgh * * *

And while, ironically, its new show struggles to find its own identity, as a performance it has much to offer.

The company was founded by choreographer Christopher Tendai, who has spent the past few years dancing in West End shows such as Hamilton – and it shows. His movement has an accessible quality that wouldn’t look out of place in a music promo or in a piece of musical theatre. The synchronised ensemble moments in particular have an energy that pulls you in – and any small gaps in technical precision are made up by unwavering commitment. Lead performer Caitlin Taylor wrote, delivers and sings the text in the spoken word sections, with a quiet strength that’s earnest and real.

At times, it feels like we’re watching three different shows, and setting contemporary dance to (albeit great) music with emotive lyrics always pushes the choreography into second place, which is a shame.

But this is an ambitious young company with promise, that deserves to dream big.

Until 24 August

