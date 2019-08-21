Dance, physical theatre and circus review: The Storm, Dance Base, Edinburgh

Sometimes a show title can have little bearing on its content, but watching this latest work from James Wilton Dance you really do feel caught in the eye of something big and raging.

The Storm, Dance Base (22) * * *

Just as the wind whips up everything in its path beneath dark heavy clouds during a storm, the dancers fly around the stage with an unstoppable energy. Each thud of a body hitting the ground or dynamic swirl reminds us that nothing can stop the weather when it’s on a mission.

Not that meteorology is Wilton’s concern, the storm referenced here pertains to mental health, to which all the above weather analogies apply.

Surrounded by a torrent of movement, Norikazu Aoki and Sarah Jane Taylor (both technically strong, with Taylor in particular a compelling presence) are clearly stuck in a fog of depression and anxiety. Wilton looks on with concern, though his role in their recovery is unclear.

Which is perhaps why, despite the emotive subject matter, I didn’t feel anything. The Storm isn’t abstract enough to put our own stories on, yet the narrative is too vague to inspire genuine care.

As a visual spectacle with athletic performances, however, it’s a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.

Until 25 August

