Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus review: Filament, Underbelly's Circus Hub, Edinburgh

There are many beautiful, graceful and skilful moments to be enjoyed in this new show by Los Angeles-based Short Round Productions.

Filament, Underbelly's Circus Hub, Edinburgh * * *

So much so, that the ‘filler’ they’ve tucked in around them becomes increasingly frustrating.

Inspired by 1980s films, in which teenagers find friends, love and ultimately themselves, Filament isn’t afraid to wheel out the stereotypes (the geek, the jock, the new kid), potentially with good reason, because they’re stereotypes for a reason, but it would have been nice to see that challenged rather than reinforced.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe First winners from week two



But the bigger crime here is the amount of time spent posing, posturing and standing in spotlights, seemingly to create a sense of narrative and drama, but just losing valuable seconds.

Chopped down from 70 to 50 minutes, Filament would be leaner and sharper. Sweet storylines, such as the budding romance between superb contortionist Allison Schieler and talented juggler Bertan Canbeldek would still have time to develop, as would the confusion then tenderness of the gay relationship.

When they happen, the circus skills are truly excellent including a strong Cyr wheel section and possibly two of the most captivating aerial routines at this year’s Fringe.

Until 24 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​